The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control voted Thursday, July 23, to go ahead with fall sports with a delayed start, staggered between various sports.
Sports categorized as low-risk — girls golf, girls tennis, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country — can begin their seasons on Aug. 17. High-risk sports — football, boys soccer and volleyball — can begin the week of Sept. 7. The motion passed on an 8-3 vote.
"We want to get kids back participating, and hopefully we can do it safely and that continues right through. This is just the starting point," said Eric Russell, a Board member representing northwest Wisconsin.
The decision also allows for the WIAA to offer the opportunity for fall sports to be played in the second semester for schools that cannot participate in the fall.
"We understand that this will make some people happy, and others disappointed," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said. "But we will do our best to deliver to this membership what you have directed us to do."
An amendment to push the start dates for fall sports earlier, all in August, failed in a 9-2 vote.
Discussions cited the desire to give schools time to get situated academically before turning their attentions to running sports as a reason for the delayed start.
While a good sign for high school sports to be played in some capacity, the Board's vote is not a guarantee that all schools will be able to participate. Local health guidelines will affect each area of the state differently.
Board members expressed that setting up a state tournament would not be a high priority, instead choosing to focus on just giving students the chance to play at all.
"We need to get out of that mindset that there's no point in having a season if we can't have a champion," Anderson said.
The Board discussed a proposal from administrators in the southwestern part of the state to push fall sports to the spring and spring sports to the summer. The plan was met with opposition from several coaches associations, particularly from spring sports.
"There are a multitude of reasons why we do not think the baseball season should be moved, but mainly, it is that our spring student athletes have already been affected once by this pandemic, losing their entire 2020 season. We do not feel it would be the right course of action to alter that same group of student athletes and coaches' season once again," Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association president Scott Holler said in a Wednesday statement, a sentiment shared by several other associations. "Furthermore, the challenges facing running high school athletic programs/events in the summer would be vast. Making students and families choose between jobs, vacations, club/travel teams, are just a few of the issues that would be present."
However, for schools that cannot participate in the fall, the WIAA has allowed flexibility for them to participate in the spring. Further details have not been fleshed out yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.