Snow Outlaws Rice Lake Winter Nationals 2-5-22

A snowmobile emerges from a cloud of snow during the 2022 Winter Nationals Snow Outlaws races.

The Snow Outlaws’ high-powered snowmobiles make their return to Rice Lake for the third straight year.

The Rice Lake Winter Nationals are Feb. 3-4 on Rice Lake in front of the Moose Lodge, 40 E. Newton St., as snowmobiles compete in 500-feet drag races.

