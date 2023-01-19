Chelsie Workman Special Olympics USA

Barron County Special Olympics athlete Chelsie Workman of Rice Lake has been selected for a once-in-a-lifetime competition.

Workman is one of two Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes chosen to represent Team USA for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, in June. She will compete in track and field events.

