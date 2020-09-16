The Rice Lake volleyball team opened its season Tuesday night with a 3-0 straight-sets victory over Ashland on the road.

The Warriors took the first set 25-0, before a second-set 25-16 win. Rice Lake completed the sweep by winning 25-11 in the third set.

Jordan Pagac led the Warriors with eight kills and four blocks.

Renay Rieder had 17 assists and 10 aces, while Elianna Sheplee led the Warriors with seven digs.

Rice Lake opens Big Rivers Conference play with a trip to River Falls next Monday, before facing the Wildcats again on Thursday, Sept. 24 for the Warriors home opener.

