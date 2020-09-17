A returning cast of characters for the Rice Lake volleyball team look to provide the base for a quality season for the Warriors.
Rice Lake returns eight varsity performers, including six seniors, in what hopes to be another competitive year in the Big Rivers Conference.
“We do have depth,” coach Robin Sommerfeld said. “We have depth offensively and defensively, so it doesn’t ride on the shoulders of just one person.”
Rice Lake was fourth in the conference last year with a 3-3 record, while finishing 15-18 overall. The Warriors earned one playoff victory a season ago before falling to eventual state qualifier Bloomer in a Division 2 regional semifinal matchup.
Gone are two key graduated seniors in Lexi Orr, a all-conference honorable mention, and Ella Weber.
The Warriors bring back the remainder of its varsity team from a year ago, including second team all-conference selection in senior Jordan Pagac.
Rice Lake also brings back seniors Hailey Repka, Renay Rieder, Sadie Fenske, Adrianna Young and Ashley Zimmer.
Juniors Chloe Fenske and Brynn Olson return with varsity experience.
For depth the Warriors add newcomers with seniors Morgan Huff and Taryn Maki, junior Kaylinn Hovde, sophomore Isabelle Schmidt and freshman Elianna Sheplee.
The Warriors held a scrimmage Monday with Cameron and Tuesday evening Rice Lake was at Ashland for its first game, in which the Warriors swept the Oredockers 3-0.
With only one nonconference contest before jumping into Big Rivers play, Sommerfeld said it’s all about continuing to build confidence in what the group can accomplish as a team.
“They’re beginning to see now who we can be as a team, what we can do as a team, and they just have to remember that and keep working towards that and we’ll be fine,” Sommerfeld said.
The offense was expected to be solid, Sommerfeld said, but questions remained for the Warrior defense entering practices last week. After getting in some game action with a scrimmage, Sommerfeld feels confident that aspect of the team could also be a strength.
“We had four kids in that defensive leadership role last year,” she said. We lost two of them, and we’re filling in very well with the other kids that have come in. So I’m very happy about that. It’s definitely a team effort, 100%.”
Even with a host of returners this year, Sommerfeld said a quiet group is learning to become more vocal on the court. The Warriors are filled with players that lead by their actions. Striking a balance between different types of leaders is something Sommerfeld looks to see develop as the season moves along.
“All those types of piece are what makes a difference in your program,” she said, “because we have more people who lead by example than by the verbal communication, but it’s coming. That piece has to happen more, but it’s coming.”
The schedule for the Warriors and the rest of the Big Rivers is home and away matches each week against the four other teams active this fall. Eau Claire Memorial and North opted to move to a spring season for all sports. Rice Lake opens conference play at River Falls on Monday, before its first home game Thursday versus the Wildcats, winners of the past four conference titles.
The season will move quickly with the regular season finale Oct. 15. With a contingent of varsity experience returning for the Warriors, Rice Lake looks to continue to build a connected group that can put forth a productive season.
“The girls have been having great work ethic. I’m beginning to see the cohesiveness of the team, our fundamental aspect of it, all those pieces are what’s going to make us a strength,” Sommerfeld said. “I’m very happy and pleased with what we’re seeing so far.”
