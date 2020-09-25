Jumping into the best competition expected all year isn't easy.
The Rice Lake volleyball was tasked with that, having to face reigning Big Rivers Conference champion and Division 1 state qualifier River Falls in the Warriors first conference games of the year. After the Wildcats were their dominant selves in the first two sets Thursday night in Rice Lake, the Warriors put forth its best effort in the final set. Yet, River Falls ultimately prevailed and would win the match 3-0. River Falls won in straight sets over Rice Lake on Monday as well.
"They’re amazing and they’re a college-level team," Rice Lake coach Robin Sommerfeld said of River Falls, "and you just got to hope the girls can keep things in perspective, keep our game on our side so that their spirits aren’t broken through that. I think for us to play them two matches in a row and to come to that sixth game and for that to be the best game of the two matches, I think they held it in perspective and I think that’s the big thing. This will be the fire that hopefully will be the platform that we can build on for the matches we have to come."
Rice Lake had no answer early on for the dominant Wildcats, who won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-11. Having suffered a loss to River Falls earlier in the week and now down two sets to none, the Warriors could have gone quietly. Instead they put forth their best work, hanging tough until the very end.
The Warriors trailed in the final set 19-13, but scored eight of the next 10 points, and four consecutive to tie the game 21-21. Down by six, Brynn Olson got a kill, followed by a strike Sadie Fenske. After a Wildcat point, Hailey Repka tallied a blocked to give the Warriors a point, and then Adrianna Young earned an ace.
Still trailing by four, Rice Lake collected four straight, including kills from Jordan Pagac and Eliana Sheplee.
"Jordy has been a 4-year player for us and she’s going out there and playing like a 4-year player," Sommerfeld said of Pagac. "They are having a hard time shutting her down and she's being wise is what she’s doing. She’s got a lot of tools in her toolbox, and she's using them."
River Falls, though, would close out the match by recording the final four points to win the third set 25-21.
The Warriors are a quiet group, Sommerfeld said. At the start of the final set the players made it priority to communicate better, and that showed in the results.
"I think everybody just kind of stepped out of their comfort zone and you’ve got nothing to lose, just try," Sommerfeld said. "They took that to heart and they went out there and they were amazed at some of the ball that they got. I think that just built their confidence."
The Wildcats rolled to wins in the first two sets. Rice Lake held steady early in the first trailing by two, 8-6, but River Falls tacked on five straight. The Wildcats closed the first game with the final eight points to win 25-10. In the second set River Falls led 5-4 and then scored 10 consecutive points. Rice Lake got to within 20-9 but the Wildcats scored four of the final five to win the second set 25-11 to lead 2-0 in the contest.
The Warriors move to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Rivers play. Rice Lake hosts Chippewa Falls on Monday, before traveling to face the Cardinals on Thursday.
"I see us making baby steps," Sommerfeld said. "I see us moving forward, and that’s the fuel that’s just going to keep us going."
