A hard-fought conclusion to last Thursday’s defeat to the conference’s top team was suppose to be the spring board.
Instead, the step forward didn’t occur for the Rice Lake volleyball team in its 3-0 loss to Chippewa Falls on Monday in Rice Lake.
“Even when we had those little runs where we were doing well, and we started getting that fire, the minute we start letting it go, it was like we went back to our heels and we gave up too soon,” coach Robin Sommerfeld said.
“This is not the team I saw Thursday night. This is not the team that I know that we have.”
The Cardinals swept the Warriors winning sets 25-12, 25-17 and 25-10.
Rice Lake (1-3, 0-3) was in the game early in the first set as four straight points from the Warriors tied the set at 7-7. Then Chippewa Falls won the next seven points, and 16 of the next 19 to put them on the brink of a set victory.
The Warriors had one of their better stretches of the night to start the second as Rice Lake jumped ahead 6-3. The Warriors got kills from Eliana Sheplee and Jordan Pagac during that stretch.
In response the Cardinals scored seven consecutive points to put Rice Lake in a hole. The Warriors battled back to close to within 19-16 with Sadie Fenske tallying a kill and Renay Rieder adding a block. Chippewa Falls, though, would later close out the set with five straight.
Rice Lake had tied the third set at 5-5 but the Cardinals went on a 10-1 run to cruise to the match win.
“I just didn’t see it coming,” Sommerfeld said. "We’ve been playing very well. I don’t know if they were flat coming off the weekend, but that’s no excuse because everybody is doing that. It just wasn’t our team.”
Pagac led the Warriors with five kills on the night. Isabelle Schmidt and Sheplee each added two.
Rieder had a team-high 12 digs, as Adrianna Young and Sadie Fenske tallied seven, and Chloe Fenske six. Rieder led the Warriors with 11 assists.
Rice Lake returns to action on Thursday at Chippewa Falls. After three conference losses to open the season it’s back to the drawing board for the Warriors. Sommerfeld said it will be important to go over film with the team, so instead of saying where things have gone wrong, players can see where those improvements can be made. The fight the team showed in the final set against River Falls defines the team more than Monday’s loss to Chippewa Falls, Sommerfeld said. Getting back to the energy displayed late in that match is what is needed moving forward this season.
“You can’t let an off game or an off night and say ‘well, this is how we are and who we can be’ because that’s just not true,” Sommerfeld said Monday. “You just got to talk through the pieces and hopefully spirits haven’t been broken and we can just pick ourselves back up and become better because of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.