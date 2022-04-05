On April 1-3, the Rice Lake Curling Club held its final bonspiel of the season hosting senior men from across the state. Twenty teams participated representing Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau, Kettle Moraine, Stevens Point, Tri-City, Medford and Rice Lake. This event has two divisions, Seniors (ages 55 and over) and Masters, representing the combined oldest teams of the event. Rice Lake Curling Club came home with the first place trophies for both divisions.

The Rice Lake Curling Club leagues also finished their seasons with an end of the year bonspiels. Team Dundore won the women's playdown, Team Swoboda was victorious for the men's, and Team Wiberg took the title in mixed.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments