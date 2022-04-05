Finishing in first place in the women's playdowns for the Rice Lake Curling Club end of the season bonspiels were (front row, from left) Karen Dundore, April Micke, Jenna Green and Laura Schulz. In second were (second row) Carolyn Mickelson, Patty Smith, Kristina Zengaffiinen and Betsy Palmer.
Earning first place for the Rice Lake Curling Club's end of the year men's playdowns were (front row, from left) Steve Swoboda, Bill Kind, Austin Swoboda and Kori Richter. Taking second were (second row) Jeff Hudson, Chad Alberg, John Demers and Andrew Rieder.
Scoring first place in the Rice Lake Curling Club's end of the year bonspiel for the mixed division were (front row, from left) Bill Wiberg, Patti Fox, Erik Severson and Kristina Zengaffinen. Runners-up were (second row) Larry LaPoint, Karen Dundore, Chad Alberg and April Micke
Taking first place in the Senior division at this weekend's bonspiel at the Rice Lake Curling Club was Rice Lake's team of (front row, from left) Larry Sharp, Bill Kind, Steve Swoboda and Bruce Smith. Runner-up was Wausau Curling Club's Randy Brandner, Steve Sirianni, Pete Susens and Jim Gould.
Taking home the trophy at the Rice Lake Curling Club bonspiel in the Master's division was Rice Lake's team of (front row, from left) Bill Wiberg, Bob Stanonick, Pat Healy and Jack Desmond. In second was Kettle Moraine Curling Club's John Geason, Herb Rasmussen, Gary Dowd and Bob Flemming.
On April 1-3, the Rice Lake Curling Club held its final bonspiel of the season hosting senior men from across the state. Twenty teams participated representing Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau, Kettle Moraine, Stevens Point, Tri-City, Medford and Rice Lake. This event has two divisions, Seniors (ages 55 and over) and Masters, representing the combined oldest teams of the event. Rice Lake Curling Club came home with the first place trophies for both divisions.
The Rice Lake Curling Club leagues also finished their seasons with an end of the year bonspiels. Team Dundore won the women's playdown, Team Swoboda was victorious for the men's, and Team Wiberg took the title in mixed.
