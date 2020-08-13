The Rice Lake Speedway will induct four new members into its hall of fame on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The induction program will occur on the track after the heat races. Races begin at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to the races and hall of fame program is $15 for general admission, $12 for senior citizens, $8 for youth ages 10-15 and ages nine and under are free.
Being inducted are Gene Bolin, Al Hajdasz, Jim Randall and Larry Johnson.
Bolin, from Cumberland, was one of the original “Boys of Summer” at the speedway in the 1950s. He drove in the super modified division and won many races and championships in the area. Bolin died at the age of 34 while racing at Milltown Speedway in July of 1963. His brother Dale had died racing in Boyceville seven years prior.
Hajdasz, from Rice Lake, began racing at the Rice Lake Speedway in 1964. Hajdasz raced in the modifieds class and was one most popular drivers at the Rice Lake Speedway. He continues to be a big supporter of the local racetrack.
Jim Randall, from Rice Lake, is being inducted as a promoter. He provided the tow truck at the speedway for three decades.
Cameron resident, Johnson, is also being inducted as a promoter. He was the track electrical engineer from 1971 to the mid-90s.
