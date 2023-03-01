The Rice Lake Speedway has announced that its annual awards banquet to honor the champions and drivers who raced at the Rice Lake Speedway during the 2022 racing season will be held on March 11 at the Rice Lake Elk’s Club.

Set to be honored are 2022 track point champions Denny Cutsforth (Modifieds), Eric Olson (Super Stocks), Kenny Kincaid (Midwest Modifieds), Shawn Amundson (Street Stocks) and Ryan Olson (Pure Stocks).

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments