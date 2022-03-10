The date has been set for the night to honor the Rice Lake Speedway’s drivers for their accomplishments during the 2021 racing season at the one-third mile track located one mile north of Rice Lake.

Saturday night, March 26, racers, their crews and fans will gather at the Elk’s Club in Rice Lake to hand out hardware and close the book on the 2021 racing season.

