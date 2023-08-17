With the end of the 2023 racing season quickly approaching, the Rice Lake Speedway has announced its remaining schedule and also made one modification to that schedule.

The Labor Day weekend race, scheduled for Sept. 2, will now be a five class program featuring the same divisions that race at the track on a weekly basis. Originally, the USRA Limited Late Models were scheduled to make their third and final appearance of the year at the track but due to some scheduling conflicts with other tracks, their portion of the program has been dropped from that night.

  

