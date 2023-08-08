Rice Lake men's slowpitch softball completed its playoff tournaments last week to crown division champions.

At Division 1 upper level it was Real Estate Solutions/The Bar/State Farm winning the title with a 19-7 victory over Blake's Auto Sales. RES/The Bar/State Farm edged Water Tight 21-20 in the semifinals. The team had also captured the regular season title at 8-2-1. 

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments