Real Estate Solutions/The Bar/State Farm won the Division 1 regular season and tournament title. Pictured are (front, from left) Mike Jones, Jordan Clark, Colton Yepma, Rob Masrud and Brady Meyer. Second row: Jeff Binsfeld, Travis Austad, Matt Murphy, Adam Bayer, Morgan Crotteau and Isaac Van Thomme.
Division 1 lower bracket tournament winners were Spot Reunion. Pictured are (front, from left) Jake Lundquist, Logan Schultz, Josh Thompson, Omar Manzo, Bob Bartschenfield and Isaac Lundquist. Second row: Kevin Drost, Jim Dreyer, Tom Swanson, Jordan Thompson, Scott Neva, Collin Hanson and Nate Wirth.
The Division 2 tournament and regular season champion Get Nailed. Pictured are (front, from left) Aeden Janson, Broc Haas, Riley Toufar and Ryan Smith. Second row: Dyland Martinson, Brian Zanow, Conn Johnson, Rob Masurd, Jeff Erickson and Jaxson Lammers. Not pictured: Brody Eggleston.
Photos submitted
Rice Lake men's slowpitch softball completed its playoff tournaments last week to crown division champions.
At Division 1 upper level it was Real Estate Solutions/The Bar/State Farm winning the title with a 19-7 victory over Blake's Auto Sales. RES/The Bar/State Farm edged Water Tight 21-20 in the semifinals. The team had also captured the regular season title at 8-2-1.
