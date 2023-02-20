The Rice Lake Men's Basketball League wrapped up its season by awarding tournament championships in its Classic and Reaction 2 divisions in the last week.

Chippewa Valley Bank completed a season sweep by taking both the regular season and tournament titles for the Classic Division. In the title game on Feb. 15 Chippewa Valley Bank defeated Cumberland Ace/Erickson Excavating by a 74-62 score behind 30 points from Xavier Cummings, 17 from David Lee and 15 from Stu Neville. Chippewa Valley Bank finished the season with a perfect 14-0 mark. Leading the Classic Division in scoring this season was Sloan Financial's Rece Dietrich at 26.8 points per game.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments