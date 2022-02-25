AMERY — A blistering start for the Rice Lake boys hockey team, with a hat trick from Cole Fenske, and a score from Adam Timm, all in the first period provided all the scoring needed as Rice Lake is headed to the state tournament after a Division 2 sectional semifinal 4-2 win over Amery on Friday.
Timm got Rice Lake (16-7) on the scoreboard seven minutes in, before Fenske added on, including scoring twice in the final two minutes of the first as Rice Lake is now headed back to Madison for the second time in three years.
"It gave us the cushion so that we could play our game," Fenske said of the fast start. "It gave us a lot of confidence and so we could keep buzzing. They came back that second period, I’ll give them that, but we came back together in the locker room, got everyone together and we ended the game pretty good I’ll say."
Amery (18-8) knocked in a pair of second-period goals to narrow the margin but Rice Lake held strong in the third to hold onto the victory.
"After the second period we had we were gripping our sticks a little bit, so the coaches went in and we told them it’s a mindset, we’ve got relax," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. "We’re winning right now, so change our mindset. We can’t be playing nervous. We have to play with confidence, be simple and do our jobs."
Rice Lake out shot Amery 41-21 as Ian Krance saved 19 shots, including some big saves late to make sure the margin wasn't cut to one. Defensively Rice Lake held Amery to 1 of 4 on power plays.
"This is my first year starting and to be able to make it here at this point it just feels incredible, it’s so emotional for all of us," Krance said. "We’ve worked so hard this season, and last year losing in OT, that really played into how we worked hard. We finished today."
Getting Rice Lake on the scoreboard Jace Fitzgerald had circle around the goal and left it for Timm just off to the side of net. Timm sent it back to Fitzgerald as he cut in front of the net and with the defense collapsing Fitzgerald dumped it right back to Timm who had the opening for the goal to put Rice Lake in front 7:08 into the contest.
Rice Lake doubled its lead in the 10th minute as Keegan Gunderson passed it toward the net from the outside where Fenske was right on the spot and tapped it into the goal for the 2-0 advantage.
In the final two minutes of the first Rice Lake turned its two-goal lead quickly into a 4-0 cushion as Fenske scored twice a minute apart. First he stole a puck in the center of the ice right in front of net and slipped a shot past the Amery goaltender. Rice Lake then went on its first power play with 1:05 to go in the period and 15 seconds in Fenske took a one-timer from Timm centered on the net and he slapped it in for his third goal of the period.
"If we didn’t come out and play the way we did in the first period we could be having a different story right now," Engel said. "That was the best period our boys played and it was pretty awesome."
Amery broke through in the second on a power play just 11 seconds into the player-advantage as Justin Walter took a shot from the perimeter and it was deflected in by Reece Adkins to make it a 4-1 game with 10:27 still to go in the period. The lead was then cut again as a scramble in front of the net led a puck slipping back Krance as Amery trimmed its one-time deficit in half with 3:46 to go in the period.
Rice Lake regrouped in the locker room entering the final period, and again out shot Amery, this time with a 13-6 advantage.
"Going up four goals in the first period, you're feeling good, and then all of a sudden things change," Engel said. "It tested our boys character. They scored two goals and then we had to finish a game. We had to come out in the third period and they played some really good hockey."
Fenske and Timm each finished the game with three points and Fitzgerald had two.
The state semifinals are set for Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison with the finals next Saturday, March 5. The state qualifying coaches will meet for seeding on Sunday and Rice Lake will find out its opponent in the semifinals. It will be Rice Lake's fourth state tournament in program history.
"Rice Lake hasn’t made it to state very often, we know that," Fenske said. "That was our goal at the beginning of the year, but we still got more to go, we’ve still got to get that gold [trophy]."
