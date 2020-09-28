In the final regular season action of the year, the Rice Lake girls tennis team split a pair of matches during a triangular in Osceola on Friday.
Rice Lake lost to Eau Claire Regis 6-1, but bounced back to take a 5-0 over Osceola before the day’s play ended due to poor lighting. The remaining contests will be concluded on Thursday.
Last Thursday the Warriors were edged by Menomonie in the final Big Rivers Conference match of the season.
Against Osceola, top Rice Lake doubles group Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger got a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Shaw Styler and Kathryn Marek. Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske won at No. 2 doubles 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 over Chieftain duo Morgan Feldt and Jan Dennenmueller, while at No. 3 Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin grabbed a Warrior win by scores of 6-2, 6-0 over Alexis See and Adasen Gault.
Tegwen Romportl added a Rice Lake victory at No. 3 singles as she won a 6-2, 6-3 contest over Caitlin Karen, and Kallahan Bowman won at No. 4 singles over Autumn Guckenberger 6-3, 6-4.
Against Regis, Alexa Robarge collected the lone Rice Lake win as she defeated Arianna Smith at No. 1 singles 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
In the final Big Rivers match of the year against Menomonie, Aria Hanson won at No. 2 singles by beating Emma Hastings 6-3, 6-4. Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske got the other Warrior win at No. 2 doubles as the duo defeated Menomonie’s Kierce Hemauer and Alli Bilse in a back and forth three set contest by scores of 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-1), 7-5.
Rice Lake is off until Monday when the Warriors begin postseason action with a Division 2 sub-sectional at Baldwin-Woodville. Sectionals are at the same site two days later with the state meet Oct. 15-17 at Kohler.
