The Rice Lake girls tennis team has gotten off to a fast start with three straight victories to open the season.

The Warriors won their first Big Rivers Conference match on Monday at River Falls by a 4-3 score. Rice Lake had won both matchups during its season-opening triangular on Saturday as the Warriors beat Barron 6-1 and Ashland 5-2.

“(Monday) was our first conference match and we knew it would be tough but I was hopeful,” head coach Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez said. “We beat River Falls 4-3. They took third in our conference last year and this win is huge for us. We are 3-0 for the season and excited to see what this season brings us.”

The Warriors singles players have led the way going a combined 11-1 through three matches.

Against the Wildcats, No. 1 singles player Alex Robarge fell to River Falls’ Kalea Lemke 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

It was a 3-for-3 performance in No. 2-4 singles though as Aria Hanson knocked off Sylvia Klecker 6-4, 6-2, Lianna Muschniske defeated Jada Saxton 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) and Tegwen Romportl held off Isabelle O’Malley 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

In doubles action at the No. 1 spot, Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger pushed past the Wildcats’ duo of Olivia Bell and Ellen Hiva by a 7-5, 6-3 score.

River Falls’ Taylor Kasten and Andreea Ghenciu won 6-2, 6-1 won over Grace Green and Kallahan Bowman and at No. 3 doubles the Wildcats’ Emma Green and Elizabeth Lemke defeated Ava and Grace Knauff 6-0, 6-3.

Rice Lake returns to the courts on Thursday, Sept. 3 when the Warriors return the favor by hosting River Falls.

