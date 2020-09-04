The Rice Lake girls tennis team stayed unbeaten with a 5-2 win over River Falls on Thursday in the team's first home match of the season. The Warriors are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Rivers Conference.

Rice Lake got singles victories at the No. 2 spot, from Aria Hanson (6-1, 6-4), No. 3 Tegwen Romportl (6-2, 6-4) and No. 4 Kallahan Bowman (6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4).

Rice Lake's No. 1 singles player Alexa Robarge was defeated by River Falls' Kalea Lemke 6-0, 6-3.

The Warriors won two of three doubles matches as the team's top group of Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger got a 6-2, 6-4 win, and No. 2 doubles partners in Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske won 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2).

At No. 3 doubles Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin dropped their contest to River Falls' Emma Green and Isabelle O'Malley by 6-2, 6-4 scores.

Rice Lake is back in action on Tuesday when the Warriors host Chippewa Falls.

