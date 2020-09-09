The Rice Lake girls tennis team had no issues extending its win streak to begin the year as the Warriors took down Chippewa Falls 7-0 on Tuesday in Rice Lake.

The Warriors moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake plays at Chippewa Falls on Thursday.

On No. 1 doubles Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Chippewa Falls' Kyla Przyblski and Lily Bresina. Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske defeated Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan in three sets, 6-0, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, in No. 2 doubles. At No. 3, Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin got the victory over Emma Alberts and Erika Swanson 6-0, 6-1.

In singles play, Alexa Robarge defeated Madi Adams 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 and Aria Hanson beat Genevieve Brehmer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Tegwen Romportl got a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Brihan Dresel and Kallahan Bowman completed the sweep for Rice Lake with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Kailey MaKuck.

