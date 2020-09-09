The Rice Lake girls tennis team had no issues extending its win streak to begin the year as the Warriors took down Chippewa Falls 7-0 on Tuesday in Rice Lake.
The Warriors moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake plays at Chippewa Falls on Thursday.
On No. 1 doubles Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Chippewa Falls' Kyla Przyblski and Lily Bresina. Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske defeated Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan in three sets, 6-0, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, in No. 2 doubles. At No. 3, Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin got the victory over Emma Alberts and Erika Swanson 6-0, 6-1.
In singles play, Alexa Robarge defeated Madi Adams 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 and Aria Hanson beat Genevieve Brehmer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Tegwen Romportl got a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Brihan Dresel and Kallahan Bowman completed the sweep for Rice Lake with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Kailey MaKuck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.