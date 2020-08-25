Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20

Emma Thompson

Rice Lake’s Emma Thompson took fifth place individually at the season’s first Big Rivers Conference girls golf meet at Turtleback Golf Club on Tuesday.

Thompson shot a 98 to lead the Warriors to a third place finish on the day. Laurel Wagner tied for eighth with a score of 107, and Emma VandeVoort carded a 111 to tie for 14th.

Callie Karstens shot a 115 for 17th and Anna Marie Jones ended her day tied for 18th with a 120.

Rice Lake combined for a 431, as Hudson won the event with 367 and River Falls taking second at 413.

Hudson’s Paige Hillman won medalist honors with an 81. Hudson’s Lauren Parker and Maddy Berg each carded 93 with River Falls’ Mekanna Xiong shooting a 94.

Rice Lake returns to the course Sept. 3 at Hudson.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments