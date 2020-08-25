Rice Lake’s Emma Thompson took fifth place individually at the season’s first Big Rivers Conference girls golf meet at Turtleback Golf Club on Tuesday.
Thompson shot a 98 to lead the Warriors to a third place finish on the day. Laurel Wagner tied for eighth with a score of 107, and Emma VandeVoort carded a 111 to tie for 14th.
Callie Karstens shot a 115 for 17th and Anna Marie Jones ended her day tied for 18th with a 120.
Rice Lake combined for a 431, as Hudson won the event with 367 and River Falls taking second at 413.
Hudson’s Paige Hillman won medalist honors with an 81. Hudson’s Lauren Parker and Maddy Berg each carded 93 with River Falls’ Mekanna Xiong shooting a 94.
Rice Lake returns to the course Sept. 3 at Hudson.
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Rice Lake girls golf 8-25-20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.