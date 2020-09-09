Rice Lake's Emma VandeVoort and Emma Thompson tied for 10th to lead the Warrior girls golf team at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Menomonie at Spring Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.

Rice Lake placed third as a team with a score of 223, as Hudson won the meet at 197 and River Falls took second at 210.

VandeVoort and Thompson both shot a 55 for the Warriors. Callie Karstens carded a 56 to tie for 12th. Laurel Wagner was in 14th with a 57 and Anna Marie Jones came in 15th with a 58. All five Rice Lake golfers earned points in the season-long conference standings.

Hudson's Paige Hillman won medalist honors with a 43.

Rice Lake hosts a conference meet Thursday at Turtleback Golf Club.

