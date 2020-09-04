In a close battle for runner-up, the Rice Lake girls golf team finished four strokes behind River Falls as the Warriors took third place at a Big Rivers Conference meet at Troy Burne Golf Course in Hudson.
Rice Lake combined for a team score of 203, while River Falls edged the Warriors with a score of 199. Host Hudson topped the field with a 165.
Emma VandeVoort led the Warriors with a 46 to place seventh individually. Anna Marie Jones shot to take eighth. Callie Karstens carded a 54, Emma Thompson shot a 55 and Kate Scharf scored 58.
Hudson's Olivia Grothaus earned medalist honors with a 39, a shot ahead of teammate Paige Hillman.
Rice Lake hosts a BRC meet at Turtleback Golf Club next Thursday.
