It was top-four finishes for both Alexi MacDonald and Norah Hastreiter to lead the Rice Lake girls cross country team on Saturday at Hudson.
MacDonald took third in 20 minutes, 40.9 seconds, while Hastreiter came in fourth with a time of 20:47.1.
The duo helped the Warriors to a third place finish as a team with a score of 61, six points behind Hudson for second. Menomonie claimed the team title at 39.
Lauren Holtahus crossed the finish line in ninth (21:18.6). Olive Spagnolo was in 20th (22:31.8), Jordan Roethel ran a season-best race to finish 25th (22:51.4) and Addison Leaf placed 30th (24:13.4).
Derek Penzkover once again led the Warrior boys, as the senior took seventh with a time of 18:00.5.
Matthew Farm was in 12th (18:29.0), Carter Schulz took 29th (19:51.6), Jonathan Nelson finished 20th (19:54.8) and Jameson Stone crossed the finish line in 33rd (20:24.4) to round out the scoring runners. It was a season-best performance from both Schulz and Nelson. Thomas Olsen placed 34th (21:56) and Jack Foster took 35th (21:57.9).
Rice Lake took fifth as a team with a score of 111, as Menomonie topped the leaderboard at 35.
Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen (19:48.2) won the girls race and Hudson’s Anthony Weeks claimed the boys individual title (16:37.5).
In the girls freshmen race Sophia Knauff set a career-best by finishing in 24:58.4, to take fourth place. Logan Davis was seventh (22:18.5) in the boys freshmen race.
In the junior varsity boys race, Byron Baker finished 34th (23:19.5) and Gabriel Tricoff was 49th (25:21.6).
Rice Lake returns to the course Thursday at Chippewa Falls.
