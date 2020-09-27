NEW RICHMOND — A late touchdown put the Rice Lake football team in position to win.
But the go-ahead two-point conversion was stopped short, and the Warriors lost a 28-27 contest to New Richmond in a Big Rivers Conference matchup on Friday. Rice Lake lost a one-point game to the Tigers last year as well.
Tristan Scheurer had found Cole McDermott on a pass into the end zone with just a minute left to play in the game as the Warriors pulled to within a point. New Richmond locked down defensively on the two-point attempt to hold the Warriors out of the end zone.
Two long touchdown runs from New Richmond, one of 71 and the other of 64, put the Tigers up 14-7 after a quarter of play. Warrior quarterback Cole Fenske had found Alex Belongia from a 33-yard strike to take an early 7-6 advantage.
Belongia pulled in his second touchdown grab in the second, this one from 29 yards out from Fenske. Rice Lake followed that up with another score as Fenske found Scheurer for a 19-yard score as Rice Lake took a 21-14 advantage into the break. Two New Richmond scores in the third quarter gave the Tigers the advantage, leaving Rice Lake battling to even the score until the final drive.
Fenske was 6-of-14 passing for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Scheurer completed both of this passes, including the late touchdown.
Jayden Perkins led the Warriors with 41 rushing yards on nine attempts and Andrew Farm carried the ball 18 times for 39 yards. Fenske added 32 on 12 attempts. Belongia had three catches for 110 yards and two scores.
Rice Lake has its home opener this Friday as the Warriors host River Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.