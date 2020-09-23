Given the opportunity, the Rice Lake boys soccer team will be ready to make the most of it.
A Division 3 state qualifier a season ago, Rice Lake patiently waited for the all-clear to get practices underway in early September. Now with the season beginning earlier this week, the Warriors hope they will get the chance to battle for another return trip to the state tournament.
“We’ve been grinding all summer long and just playing in the playoffs would be huge, us getting that extra opportunity to maybe bring a title home,” said senior goaltender Zach Holmstrom.
The Warriors were 17-5-1 in 2019 with a third place finish in the Big Rivers Conference at 7-4-1. Rice Lake picked up four playoff victories before falling to McFarland in a Division 3 state semifinal contest.
The returning group has singularly been focused on another extended postseason run all summer, 9th-year head coach Shawn Gilbert said.
“We’ve been there, done that,” Gilbert said of reaching state. “So we know what a skilled team looks like. Early on in the season you can kind of tell where your team is headed and this group we’ve had higher summer participation than any of my previous nine seasons. This is a tight group, and they’re goal oriented.”
The Warriors lost Big Rivers All-Conference first team selection Parker Bowman who led the team with 27 goals and 10 assists. Louis Larson and Ben Kemp each graduated after 13 goals and second team all-conference accolades last year, while starting defender Cole Schnoor also departs.
Jake Engebritson leads the returning key contributors offensively after the junior scored 17 goals and collected 18 assists last season and was an all-conference honorable mention. Gilbert said Engebritson is the type of player that can have scored 20-30 goals in a typical length season and has shown significant growth physically from his sophomore to junior year.
Also back for the Warriors is junior Edger Sanchez, who tallied 12 goals and three assists in just 12 games a year ago. Ethan Peterson begins his third year starting and looks to anchor a younger group defensively.
“Center defense is your key position on the field and this is his third year so he owns that back line for us,” Gilbert said of Peterson.
Gilbert said Per Hanson has made a huge jump from a year ago, and Aidan Putnam will be counted to take a big step forward after not seeing varsity minutes in 2019.
Holmstrom is entering his third season in goal and continues to excel, with 1.46 goals allowed per game last year.
“There’s probably not a more singular key position on soccer field and to have somebody — we’ve been blessed with great goalkeepers for years — a third-year starter, captain, senior — I can’t speak enough about him,” Gilbert said of Holmstrom.
Holmstrom is looking to impress college scouts as he’s looking to play soccer for St. Norbert’s next year.
The late start to the season and shortened schedule could make things difficult for the Warriors. Quality teams in the Big Rivers will provide plenty of challenge, even without 2019 conference champion Eau Claire Memorial, along with Eau Claire North, after the district pushed its season to the spring. Though with just two nonconference contests on the slate it doesn’t give Rice Lake much opportunity to face teams they could matchup with in the postseason, and provides no context when seeding for playoffs occur.
“There’s still some great competition for us conference wise, it’s not as much nonconference (games) that I’m a little concerned about for seeding, should there be a playoffs,” Gilbert said.
Rice Lake opened its season at home on Tuesday night with a tie against River Falls, and will play twice a week, home and away, against each of the four other active conference team. The nonconference games are Oct. 3 at Baldwin-Woodville and Oct. 17 versus Altoona.
Playoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 20. The state tournament is currently slated for Nov. 5-7.
If the Warriors are going to make a return trip to state they’ll have to do so at the Division 2 level after a reshuffling of teams after schools made it known whether they’d be playing this fall or moving to an alternate schedule in the spring. The path could be very similar though with most of the same teams in the sectional remaining the same.
While the offseason faced plenty of uncertainty and nothing is given with regards to this season, Holmstrom said this year’s roster has what it takes to once again be a threat for a state appearance and maybe a championship trophy.
“If we’re going to bring home a title, it’s going to be this year,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of guys and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone here.”
Rice Lake boys soccer vs. River Falls 9-22-20
