If it wasn’t the archery park, something in Rice Lake would be renamed to honor the life of Dan Genereau.
With his hand in so many projects in the city, it just seemed right to honor Genereau, Rice Lake Archery Park board member and former member of the city parks board, Gregg Kurzynski said.
The Rice Lake Archery Park was formally rededicated on Saturday as the Genereau Memorial Archery Park.
“After Dan passed it just seemed like all the stuff he’s done for the city and the kids in this town and the families in town, it just seemed like the thing to do, to name the park after Dan,” Kurzynski said. “A lot of people have hands into this (park), but you know what, he had his hands in a lot more than the archery park. This was his baby, this was his pride and joy.”
Genereau passed away in October of 2019. He came to the Rice Lake area in 1970 to serve as Scout Executive for Chippewa Valley Council of Boy Scouts. He was then a social worker from 1974-1988, before a long career as a financial advisor.
Genereau was instrumental in establishing the UW-Barron County Campus Foundation, Restorative Justice Program, and was active in various other civic organizations and projects.
He served 10 years as an Alderman on the city council, and played a pivotal role in the creation of the archery park, splash pad and Narrows Park improvements.
“Our family is really humbled that the City of Rice Lake and all the people involved got together to rename and rededicate this as the Genereau Memorial Archery Park,” Genereau’s son Brad Genereaux said.
When Dan had passed away, Brad and his brother Judd decided they would like to make a donation in their father’s honor to the archery park. At the same time city parks officials began considering renaming the park.
“It was neat that the city was taking that course of action on the other side independent of each other, and both of it was to the extent of honoring my father and the work he did here,” Brad said.
The archery park opened in 2017 and was fully funded by a grant and donations from local businesses and individuals. Continued donations have contributed to upgrades since Dan’s passing. A new shooting tower — aptly named the Dan Genereau Memorial Shooting Platform — was built with donated labor from Katty Kunstruction. A parking lot and driveway were paved with the help of Monarch Paving. Additionally new bow hangers were added, 3D targets and permanent outdoor range targets were purchased, Kurzynski said. A path was cemented for better access for those with disabilities to use the ground blind. Kurzynski said the park is the most heavily used park in the city during the months of August, September and October as hunters look to sight in their bows. It’s one of the premier archery parks not only in the state but all of the Midwest, he said.
The park is also used significantly for 4-H members and National Archery in the School Program practice.
The construction and continue improvement of the park comes from donations. All donations were essential to make the park what it is today, Kurzynski said.
“Every donor, no matter how small the donation is, from something small in the drop box all the way up to these big donations, made this park. It’s not just one person’s park, it’s the city’s park.”
Brad said his father loved the outdoors and he loved to share it with others. It was great to hear all the excitement Dan had about his plan for the archery park coming together, Brad said. The son’s high school graduation gift was a bow and his father and him spent hours in the backyard shooting. When city ordinances changed it was time to find a place where Dan and others could enjoy their passion for bow hunting and archery. The park became just that place where Dan could share his love for outdoors recreation.
“It just meant a lot to him to see people out here, and we want it to be a busy park that gets used well and respected,” Brad said. “It gives everybody an opportunity to get into archery.”
