Donut Dash

Off and running the 3.1 mile route around Rice Lake and back to the fairgrounds at last year's Donut Dash.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

The Cops & Robbers Donut Dash 5K is July 22 at the Barron County Fairgrounds, 101 Short St., Rice Lake.

The run begins at 8:30 a.m. with race day registration from 7-8 a.m. Packet pickup is July 20 and 21 from 12-6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

  

