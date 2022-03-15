Rice Lake wrestling vs. River Falls 1-13-22

Carter Schulz controls his opponent Jonas Longsdorf of River Falls during their bout at 113 pounds earlier this season

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Carter Schulz was picked as a member of the Big Rivers All-Conference wrestling team for the 2021-22 season.

The senior was 6-1 on the season in Big Rivers duals at 113-pounds. He won three times by fall and also added an additional major decision.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments