MADISON —Rice Lake's Carter Schulz bounced back from a loss earlier in the day to dominate his next opponent on Friday afternoon and earn a spot in consolation semifinals at the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center.

After a loss in the morning Schulz (37-9) came back to earn a 17-1 tech fall in a Division 2 consolation quarterfinal at 113 pounds over Drake Gosoda (34-12). The Rice Lake senior is back in action Saturday morning as he looks to battle his way into the third-place match.

Schulz got a takedown and nearfall to jump ahead 4-0 after a period and then takedown, a three-point nearfall and two-point nearfall in the second gave him a 11-1 advantage of Gosoda. Schulz continued to be in control with an escape, takedown and then a three-point nearfall as time expired in the match.

Schulz had a tough test in the quarterfinals on Friday morning in facing undefeated Reid Spurley of Dodgeville. Spurley (42-0) edged Schulz 7-3 as Schulz then moved into the consolation portion of the bracket. Spurley earned the first points 1:20 in the match with a takedown but Schulz got an escape in the closing seconds for a 2-1 score after a period.

Schulz added another escape in the second but a takedown and escape from Spurley pushed the sophomore to a 5-1 advantage through two periods. In the third Spurley pulled ahead with a nearfall about a minute in and Schulz wasn't able to make up the difference, getting a third escape of the bout for the final margin.

Schulz had made quick work of his first-round opponent Thursday night, as he got Lomira's Oscar Lopez (34-14) to the mat in 59 seconds to win his opener.

This story will be updated throughout the state tournament.

