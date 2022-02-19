AMERY — After heartbreak to end the past two seasons, Rice Lake's Carter Schulz put that behind him as the senior punched his ticket to state tournament after a runner-up finish at 113-pounds at Saturday's Division 2 sectional in Amery.
"I’m was really happy for him," Rice Lake coach Victor Drost said. "He’s worked hard for four years, been close two out of the last three, so it was great to see. One of the hardest workers on the team, so he deserved it."
As a sophomore Schulz placed fourth at sectionals, falling one spot short of a trip to state. The following year he took third, but WIAA limited state qualifiers to the just the top two finishers because of the COVID pandemic, once again leaving Schulz at home.
On Saturday Schulz won a highly contested 4-3 semifinal match over Amery's Lane Anderson to guarantee his place at state. He had gotten a takedown 14 seconds into the bout to go up by two. After Anderson had a pair of escapes in the first and second periods to even the score, but Schulz got the deciding points with a reversal 25 seconds into the third.
"It was very exciting and emotional too," Schulz said. "It’s never happened so finally being able to go down to state is huge and an important part of my wrestling career."
In the title match Schulz (35-8) took on Baldwin-Woodville's Colton Hush (43-1), the top-ranked wrestler in the state according to the Wisconsin Online Wrestling poll. Schulz held his own but it was an escape by Hush 24 seconds into the second period that gave the Blackhawk the 1-0 victory and a sectional title. It was the second time Schulz faced Hush this season after a 2-0 defeat at the Northern Badger Classic in River Falls in December.
"He’s seen him once before, but he just couldn’t get away in the third period," Drost said. "He almost had a couple of takedowns in the first period. If he finished those it might be a different match."
Schulz, who's ranked fourth in the state, had won his first match of the day by pinning Spencer/Columbus' Mason Wolf in 1:08.
He'll now turn his attention to Madison with the Division 2 Individual State Tournament beginning on Thursday at the Kohl Center. The tournament continues Friday and the finals are Saturday.
"I’d love to be on that podium more than anything but top four would be really nice," Schulz said. "Just rewatching the matches and going over what I did wrong and improving on that [will be important].
Rice Lake had four others in action at sectionals with each of them unable to place and having their seasons come to a conclusion. At 145 pounds Lucas Sirek (10-12) was pinned by the undefeated and eventual sectional champion Taedon Nichols (50-0) of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren. In a consolation semifinal it was West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe getting the Rice Lake sophomore to the mat.
Aidan Drost (19-17) had a pair of matches at 182. In the quarterfinals he got pinned by Regis/Altoona's Caden Weber, who went on to finish second. Then in the consolation semis Amery's Grant Cook won by fall over Drost ending the junior's season. Cook ended placing third to reach state.
Brody Lammers opened the day against the top seed Spencer/Columbus' Teague Holzer. Lammers was taken to the mat and because Holzer lost his next match Lammers day came to an end after one contest. The sophomore finished the season at 21-14.
Ben Drost was in action at 132, where in the quarterfinals he was taken to the mat by Medford's Gage Losiewicz. The Raider then lost his next match which meant no consolation match for Drost as the freshman had his season end with a 9-11 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.