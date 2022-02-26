MADISON — A single escape were all the points scored as Rice Lake's Carter Schulz dropped a 1-0 match to Lodi's Parker Heintz in Saturday afternoon's 113-pound third-place match at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center.
Heintz (47-7) scored the escape 42 seconds into the second period. Schulz (38-9) nearly had a takedown in the third and was close to getting Heintz onto his back but the Rice Lake senior wasn't quite able to pick up any points as his state tournament ended with a fourth-place finish. It's the highest finish for Rice Lake since Carter Paulsen also took fourth in 2019 at 160.
Schulz had battled his way back with consecutive victories on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to reach the bout for third. In the consolation semifinals Schulz edged Brillion's Bob Huntley 2-1 in their matchup.
Schulz got on the scoreboard with a reversal 28 seconds into the second period. Huntley (40-6) narrowed the margin to one with an escape with 1:18 to go in the match but Schulz held him off to advance.
Schulz had bounced back from a loss earlier on Friday to dominate his next opponent on Friday afternoon in the consolation quarterfinals. After a loss in the morning Schulz came back to earn a 17-1 tech fall over Drake Gosoda (34-12).
He got a takedown and nearfall to jump ahead 4-0 after a period and then takedown, a three-point nearfall and two-point nearfall in the second gave him a 11-1 advantage over Gosoda. Schulz continued to be in control with an escape, takedown and then a three-point nearfall as time expired in the match.
Schulz had a tough test in the quarterfinals on Friday morning in facing undefeated Reid Spurley of Dodgeville. Spurley (43-0) edged Schulz 7-3 as Schulz then moved into the consolation portion of the bracket. Spurley earned the first points 1:20 in the match with a takedown but Schulz got an escape in the closing seconds for a 2-1 score after a period.
Schulz added another escape in the second but a takedown and escape from Spurley pushed the sophomore to a 5-1 advantage through two periods. In the third Spurley pulled ahead with a nearfall about a minute in and Schulz wasn't able to make up the difference, getting a third escape of the bout for the final margin.
Schulz had made quick work of his first-round opponent Thursday night, as he got Lomira's Oscar Lopez (34-14) to the mat in 59 seconds to win his opener.
The senior ends his wrestling career for the Warriors with a 117-32 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.