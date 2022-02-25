MADISON —Rice Lake's Carter Schulz had a tough test in the quarterfinals in facing undefeated Reid Spurley of Dodgeville at the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on Friday morning.

Spurley (42-0) edged the Rice Lake senior 7-3 in a Division 2 quarterfinal at 113 pounds as Schulz now moves into the consolation portion of the bracket. Spurley earned the first points one minute, and 20 seconds in the match with a takdown but Schulz got an escape in the closing seconds for a 2-1 score after a period.

Schulz added another escape in the third but a takedown and escape from Spurley pushed the sophomore to a 5-1 advantage through two periods. In the third Spurley pulled ahead with a nearfall about a minute in and Schulz wasn't able to make up the difference, getting a third escape of the bout for the final margin.

Schulz (36-9) moves into the consolation bracket and is back in action Friday afternoon. He will face Drake Gosda (34-11) of Mauston/Necedah, with that round of matches to begin at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Schulz had made quick work of his first-round opponent Thursday night, as he got Lomira's Oscar Lopez (34-14) to the mat in 59 seconds to win his opener.

This story will be updated throughout the state tournament.

