MADISON —Rice Lake's Carter Schulz had a tough test in the quarterfinals in facing undefeated Reid Spurley of Dodgeville at the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on Friday morning.
Spurley (42-0) edged the Rice Lake senior 7-3 in a Division 2 quarterfinal at 113 pounds as Schulz now moves into the consolation portion of the bracket. Spurley earned the first points one minute, and 20 seconds in the match with a takdown but Schulz got an escape in the closing seconds for a 2-1 score after a period.
Schulz added another escape in the third but a takedown and escape from Spurley pushed the sophomore to a 5-1 advantage through two periods. In the third Spurley pulled ahead with a nearfall about a minute in and Schulz wasn't able to make up the difference, getting a third escape of the bout for the final margin.
Schulz (36-9) moves into the consolation bracket and is back in action Friday afternoon. He will face Drake Gosda (34-11) of Mauston/Necedah, with that round of matches to begin at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Schulz had made quick work of his first-round opponent Thursday night, as he got Lomira's Oscar Lopez (34-14) to the mat in 59 seconds to win his opener.
This story will be updated throughout the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.