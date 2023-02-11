Brody Lammers gets a takedown for the Warriors in a 132 quarterfinal.
Aidan Drost earned a pin of Antigo's Robby Hagerty during a 170 quarterfinal.
OSCEOLA — Rice Lake will send Brody Lammers and Aidan Drost to sectionals after the Warriors each each wrestled to third-place finishes at Saturday's Division 2 regional held in Osceola.
Sectionals will be held in Amery on Feb. 18.
Rice Lake's Michael Sirek defeated Spooner/Webster's Wyatt Christianson in the day's first round of matches at 106.
Rice Lake's Bailey MacDonald got a takedown of Amery's Dustin Wishard in their first match at 126.
Lucas Sirek began his day at 152 pounds with a pin of Northwestern's Jay Kaufman.
James Chamberlain of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm won his opening match of the day at 160.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm's Brady Gessler took first at 106.
Barron's KC Zurn battles in 106-pound quarterfinal.
Riley Johnson of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm tosses Tomahawk's Ethan Trayes during a 170 quarterfinal.
