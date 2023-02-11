Division 2 wrestling regional at Osceola 2-11-23

Brody Lammers gets a takedown for the Warriors in a 132 quarterfinal.

OSCEOLA — Rice Lake will send Brody Lammers and Aidan Drost to sectionals after the Warriors each each wrestled to third-place finishes at Saturday's Division 2 regional held in Osceola.

Sectionals will be held in Amery on Feb. 18.

Aidan Drost earned a pin of Antigo's Robby Hagerty during a 170 quarterfinal.

