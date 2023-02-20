AMERY — Rice Lake wrestlers Aidan Drost and Brody Lammers each had their season end with quarterfinal losses at Saturday's Division 2 sectional tournament in Amery.

In his opening round matchup at 170 pounds, Drost was handed a 10-3 loss by Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer.

