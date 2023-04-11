Division 2 wrestling sectional at Amery 2-18-23

Victor Drost (center) yells instructions to his son Aidan during a sectional wrestling match on Feb. 18. Drost has stepped down after six seasons leading the Warriors.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Rice Lake High School wrestling coach Victor Drost has stepped down from the position.

The Board of Education accepted his resignation at Monday's meeting.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments