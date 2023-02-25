Cumberland's Dawson Johnson won his third consecutive state championship during Saturday night's finals at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Other Barron County athletes reaching the podium were Barron's Angela Zimmerman, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm's Brady Gesler and Cameron's Kayne Johnson.

