...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE CONTINUES...
A mix of rain and freezing rain will continue through late this
morning for portions of central and eastern Minnesota and into
early this afternoon further east. Up to 0.20" of ice accumulation
is possible for counties in the Winter Storm Warning.
Precipitation will eventually transition to all rain as
temperatures warm into the mid 30s before ending later this
afternoon.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from
Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and
Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in
western Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Prep wrestling: Cumberland's Johnson wins 3rd state title; Zimmerman, Gesler, Johnson on podium for other area schools
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.