Division 2 wrestling sectional at Amery 2-18-23

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm's Brady Gesler battles with Ellsworth's Carson Wright during a 106-pound quarterfinal at Saturday's section tournament in Amery.

Heading to the state wrestling tournament after winning his weight class at Saturday's Division 2 sectional in Amery was Brady Gesler of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm.

The freshman didn't have any issues in his first two matches at 106 pounds to reach the title bout. Gesler (38-3) picked up an 8-4 decision over Amery's Antonio Sowell to win sectional title. After he got a takedown in the opening period a four-point second lifted Gesler to the win as he recorded two escapes and another takedown to lead 6-2. This third takedown of the match put him up 8-2 and he held off Sowell, who got a reversal with 12 seconds remaining.

