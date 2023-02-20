Kayne Johnson D3 wrestling sectional 2-18-23

Kayne Johnson is headed back to the state wrestling tournament after winning his 120-pound sectional bracket on Saturday in Edgar.

 Photo submitted

Cameron's Kayne Johnson is headed to the state individual wrestling tournament for the third straight year after the Comet senior won his 120-pound class at Saturday's Division 3 sectional at Edgar.

Johnson (42-3) began his day in collecting a pin in 46 seconds over Boyceville's Landyn Leslie. He then secured a 7-3 victory in the semifinals against Auburndale's Zade Grassel. Johnson jumped ahead 5-0 with a takedown and nearfall in the opening period. Grassel narrowed the margin with a takedown midway through the second but Johnson earned points for an opponent penalty and an escape to pull in front 7-2. In the final period Johnson got an escape for the final point.

