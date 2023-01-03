Northern Badger wrestling

Cameron's Kayne Johnson (second from right) placed third at 120 pounds at last week's Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in River Falls.

 Photo submitted

Cameron's Kayne Johnson earned a couple of wins to end his day in placing third at 120 pound at Friday's Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in River Falls.

Johnson (17-1) began Friday with a semifinal match against Freedom's Peter Tomazevic and Johnson ended up dropping his first match of the season as Tomazevic took a 5-3 decision.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments