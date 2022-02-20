SAINT CROIX FALLS — Three Cameron Comets have advanced to the state wrestling tournament after top-three finishes at a Division 3 sectional in St. Croix Falls on Saturday.
Tanner Gerber won the 132-pound sectional title, while Tommy Quinn was runner-up at 152 and Kayne Johnson placed third at 113.
Gerber (46-1) easily pinned Modovi's Coby Vollmer in 14 seconds to win his quarterfinal match. He then got Glenwood City's Gabe Knops to the mat in 1:38 to reach the championship. There he edged St. Croix Falls' Mason Will 4-3 for the title as Gerber heads to state eying a fourth state championship.
Quinn heads to state for the first time. The senior picked up a 8-4 win in the quarterfinals over Cochrane-Fountain City's Abraham Henderson but then lost 8-3 in the semis to eventual sectional winner Tristan Drier of Cadott. Quinn (37-8) bounced back to pin Chequamegon's Dominic Schmidt in 1:15 and then in the third place match he earned a 10-6 victory over Mondovi's Cody Wagner. Finally battling for second Quinn won 8-2 over Spring Valley's Max Schmitt.
Johnson got his opponent, Durand's Michael Strasser, to the mat in just 13 seconds for a quarterfinal win. He then pinned Chequamegon's Kale Kielpikowski in 1:03 to reach the title match, where Johnson (36-8) lost a 6-2 decision to No. 1-ranked Ian Radintz of Glenwood City. In a bout for second Johnson dropped a 4-1 decision to St. Croix Falls' Kellen Kelly. Johnson heads to state for the second time after the junior came in fourth in the same weight class at last year's state tournament.
Ashtyn Waite (39-11) was fourth at 182, finishing one spot away from a trip to state. Waite earned a 10-4 victory in the quarterfinals over Blair-Taylor's Bryan Rongstad, but he was pinned by eventual sectional champion Dawson Webster of Cadott in the semis. After a bye in the consolation semis, the Cameron senior had his season end after a pin by Gavin Bragger of Independence/Gilmanton.
Caleb Gillett started out his day with a 170 quarterfinal pin of Cadott's Caden Kingston in 3:15. Gillett (34-16) was then dealt a 19-4 tech fall loss at the hands of Blair-Taylor's Jackson Shramek. In the consolation semifinals the senior had his season end with a tech fall defeat to Phillips' Ethan Upson.
Ethan Frampton was in action at 106 for the Comets. The sophomore faced eventual sectional champion Wyatt Unser of Glenwood City in the quarterfinals with Unser getting the pin. Frampton (6-16) then lost by fall in the consolation semis to Phillips' Maverick Hoogland.
Cumberland sends pair to state
Dawson Johnson won the 120 sectional title and Jack Chafer placed third at 285 as the Beavers will have two in action at state.
Johnson (45-0) rolled to the championship with three straight pins. The sophomore got Bruce's Ronan Garica to the mat in 0:52 in the quarterfinals, before a pin of Stanley-Boyd's Alexander Nitz in 1:50 in the semis. The defending state champion then won by fall in 2:56 over St. Croix Falls' Josh Davidsavor to take first place.
Chafer came back from a quarterfinal loss by fall to Whitehall's Wylie Dunn to earn his spot at state. He won 3-0 against Boyceville's Keegan Plemon in the consolation semis and then pinned Independence/Gilmanton's Blaine Severson in the third-match. Battling for second Chafer (27-14) got taken to the mat by Unity's Mike Nelson.
Just missing out at state was Cumberland's Josh Simon, who placed fourth at 160. Simon (28-16) pinned Marcus Hanson of Ladysmith in 4:13 in the quarterfinals. He suffered a 16-3 loss to Boyceville's Ira Bialzik in the semis but then had a bye for the consolation semifinals. In the third-place match the Cumberland senior got taken to the mat by Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer.
Turtle Lake/Clayton with three in action
There were three competing at sectionals for Turtle Lake/Clayton but the team didn't have any state qualifiers.
Wyatt Nitchey began his day at 170 against eventual sectional winner Tyler Dormanen of Boyceville. Dormanen got the pin over Nitchey, and in the consolation semis Nitchey (25-16) was taken to the mat by Cochrane-Fountain City's Sam Schutz.
Parker Lyttle was dealt a pinfall loss in the 195 quarterfinals at the hands of state-ranked Grant Rydlund of Ladysmith. Lyttle (7-7) then got pinned by Sebastian Nielson of Boyceville, another state-ranked grappler, in the consolation semifinals.
Skylar Findley had a match against defending state champion Gavin Tegels of Cadott in the 220 quarterfinals, with Tegels getting the pinfall win. Findley (7-4) has his season then end with a loss by fall to Ladysmith's Jack Lazar.
