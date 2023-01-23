The Cameron wrestling team secured a pair of wins as it hosted a quad on Jan. 17.

Cameron was also at the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic on Saturday with three varsity wrestlers in action, led by Kayne Johnson taking runner-up at 120.

Cameron wrestling

Cameron's Colt Mikolon nears a pin of his oppenent during match at 113 pounds.

