CAMERON — The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety protocols were on display Thursday evening with both head coaches unavailable in Heart O' North Conference volleyball contest between Cameron and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 3-3) were better able to come together without their leader as Chetek-Weyerhaeuser knocked off the Comets in four sets (25-17, 21-25, 25-8, 25-17). Junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant Daric Klabunde took over for Val Pumala, who was experiencing virus symptoms Thursday morning, Klabunde said. It was a difficult transition to make without their leader, as Klabunde's focus during practices is on his JV team, and even with the lead up to the game, there was no coach to discuss strategy as Klabunde was out with the JV team during their game.
"The girls, I don’t practice with them very often, so they’re used to one coach," Klabunde said. "I’m usually an offensive or defensive coordinator when it comes to games, but I don’t practice with them, so the semblance of even going from there’s nobody to talk to them at pregame to the way through the game, and responding becomes really tough."
The Comets (2-5, 2-5) and Bulldogs traded games in the first two sets. In the first set the game was tied 7-7, but Chetek-Weyerhaeuser scored six consecutive points and went on a 14-4 run to take a commanding 10-point advantage.
Cameron responded in the second jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead. After later falling behind 15-14, the Comets scored four consecutive points and later had another 4-0 run to put them on the brink of a second set victory as Cameron lead 24-19.
The third set was all Bulldogs as Chetek-Weyerhaeuser scored 10 of the first 12 points. It then added seven straight to lead 17-3. Three in a row from Cameron didn't prove to be any threat as the Bulldogs closed out the set on a 8-2 run.
"That second set we missed a lot of the serves, so getting serving and consistent passing really made the difference," Chetek-Weyerhaeuser assistant coach Ellie Hardin said of the third set.
Cameron played close in what ended up being the final game of the match. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser pulled ahead 10-5 but the Comets came back with four straight. The Bulldogs never relinquished the lead holding steady to a slight advantage before Chetek-Weyerhaeuser closed it out with a 7-2 run to grab the match victory.
"The girls, they have the skills," Hardin said. "It’s just talking to each other, staying up and staying positive. When they do that they really do great."
The loss was Cameron's fourth in a row. Missing their coach was just the latest in a long line of adversity. Cameron has had to deal with players quarantining, junior setter Bri Klabunde went down with an injury a few weeks ago — although she is expected to return to the lineup prior to the end of the season — and now its head coach has been sidelined.
"It’s a mental drain. I would say my girls are totally mentally exhausted," coach Klabunde said of the adversity.
The Comets close the regular season with a couple of road trips next week to Barron (Oct. 13) and Spooner (Oct. 15).
"I'm looking for more consistent play right now," Klabunde said. "I’m hoping to get at least one out of two wins out of that, so we can end the season with a positive, and build through that. Going into tournaments I want to come out on a positive note and if we could fix a few things I think we’re going to take at least one out of the two."
