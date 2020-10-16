It's been a roller coaster ride throughout the season and within matches for the Rice Lake volleyball team this year.
On Thursday the Warriors showed they could be on the upswing with a 3-1 victory over Menomonie to push Rice Lake's win streak to four matches as the regular season comes to a conclusion.
There were certainly ups and downs within the match as Rice Lake won the first two sets both by 25-18 scores. Menomonie responded as the Warriors missed the chance at a sweep with a 14-25 loss. In the fourth game, Rice Lake held off a late push from the Mustangs to win 26-24.
"It’s kind of been a thing for us this year. When we’re doing well and we’re strong, we’re full-bore forward,” Rice Lake coach Robin Sommerfeld said. “But when somebody puts the pressure on us we have tendency to pull back a little more than I’d like. I’d like us to take a stand. They’re not going to give it to you. You have to take it."
Rice Lake ends the regular season with a 5-4 overall record while going 4-4 in the Big Rivers Conference. The Warriors received the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Division 1 postseason. The regional features the five Big Rivers teams and New Richmond. The Warrriors play Menomonie for the third straight match as No. 6-seeded Mustangs come to Rice Lake next Tuesday night. The winner of the match plays No. 2 Chippewa Falls next Thursday.
Rice Lake was without three starters in Thursday's victory over the Mustangs. For the postseason matchup, the Warriors are expected to be still down two starters. Should they get the win they could be back to full strength in a regional semifinal contest. Showing that they could beat Menomonie without its full compliment of players was key to giving them confidence they can continue to do it next week, Sommerfeld said.
"This is going to show them that they can do it. We’ve done it twice now," she said. "They just got to remember that as long as we play as a team, it doesn’t matter who is on that floor, we’ll win."
After jumping ahead by two games, the Warriors struggled in the third set against Menomonie. The game was tied 5-5 but the Mustangs went on a 10-2 run to gain the upper hand. Rice Lake got to within six with a 5-2 run but Menomonie closed out the set with five consecutive points.
Rice Lake was positioned to run away with a convincing victory in the fourth game to take the match. The Warriors rattled off seven straight points to pull ahead 15-5. Rice Lake was still in decent position after six consecutive from Menomonie made it an 18-12 advantage for the Warriors. Five in a row from Menomonie cut its deficit to two points but Rice Lake responded with two of its own to put it on the brink of the match win, leading 24-20. The Mustangs scored four straight to tie the match 24-24.
Morgan Hoff got a kill to the back right corner and then Menomonie was unable to send back a serve from Adrianna Young as the Warriors scored the two consecutive points they needed to get the third game victory to finish the year at .500 in the conference standings.
Rice Lake has the experienced to play well this season. The Warriors returned a number of varsity performers heading into the year. Sommerfeld said it's about cleaning up the mistakes and getting back to the key foundations of the game. If they do that, they'll be able to be a little more steady throughout matches, something needed with the postseason ready to begin.
"The fundamentals is the thing that gets us..." Sommerfeld said. "Our defense lets too many balls fall on the floor. A little bit more communication I think between our defense is going to clean that up. They know how to win and they know how to play. They just got to do it more consistently."
