The Rice Lake volleyball team was ready to go out of the gate.
The third-seeded Warriors jumped ahead 11-0 in the first set on their way to a 3-0 win in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal match against No. 6 Menomonie on Wednesday at Ole Olsen Gymnasium.
Rice Lake won the first set 25-13 and then added 25-15 and 25-20 victories. The Warriors continued to be without a few starters but with plenty of time to work with a new lineup, the Warriors were completely focused as soon as the match began.
"We had two solid practice underneath us, felt a little bit more comfortable with the people they’re playing with and what they could do," Rice Lake coach Robin Sommerfeld said. "They’ve just embraced the change and practices have been amazing. That’s what is making the difference in the game as well.
Kaylin Hovde kept the Menomonie defense on their heels in guiding the Warriors to a quick double-digit advantage in the first game. Hovde had seven aces on the night to lead Rice Lake serving.
While Rice Lake got off to slower starts in each of the next two games, the Warriors closed strong. Menomonie held an 11-7 advantage in the second game, but the Warriors went on a 12-1 run to pull ahead 19-12. Rice Lake closed out the set with five consecutive.
The Mustangs and Warriors had a back-and-forth battle in set three. Trailing by a score, Menomonie rattled off three straight to move in the lead. Later, down by two, Rice Lake responded. The Warriors scored eight straight to put themselves on the brink of a playoff match win. After two in a row from the Mustangs, Isabella Schmidt closed out the contest with a spike.
"There is times when you’re going to lose a point and we’re going to be down," Sommerfeld said. "There’s some things that happen like the little trickles over the net or you go up for a block and it falls on your side. Those are things you don’t tell them to stop doing, but I kept believing in the them and kept trying give them the little reminders to try and fix the little things. They embraced that, and I think the biggest thing was the team cohesiveness."
Renay Rieder led the Warriors with 20 assists, three aces and five digs. Hailey Repka had a team-high seven kills and three blocks. In addition to her seven aces, Hovde added seven digs. Carmen Crotteau had five kills and two blocks.
Rice Lake advances to play at No. 2 seed Chippewa Falls on Thursday. The winner of that contest plays the winner of the River Falls vs. New Richmond match on Saturday for a regional championship.
"They can cover the floor unbelievably," Sommerfeld said of Chippewa Falls. "It’s hard to put anything down. So again, I think it’s just a matter of always keeping in perspective of who we can be as a team when we play them."
"Go there and always do your best, and stay together as a unit, as a team because this isn’t a team of individuals. You’ve got to play together as a group, and as long as we can keep doing that no matter which direction it goes, it’s going to feel good and it will be our strongest chance against anybody we compete against."
