The season came to a conclusion for the Rice Lake volleyball team with a 3-0 loss to Bloomer in a Division 2 regional semifinal.

The Blackhawks took the opening set 25-17 and the second 25-20. Rice Lake battled to the end in game three, but Bloomer prevailed 31-29 to end the match.

