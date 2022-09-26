Rice Lake volleyball at Cameron invitational 9-24-22

The Warriors celebrate after Reese Aaby dug out a spike sending it back over the net where it landed in play to score a Rice Lake point.

It was a dominating performance from the Rice Lake volleyball team at Saturday's Cameron Invitational as the Warriors went 5-0 to win the invite.

Not only did Rice Lake win all its matches, but the Warriors didn't drop a set with 2-0 victories over Fall Creek, Cameron, Colfax, Prairie Farm and Boyceville.

