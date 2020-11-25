Cameron junior libero/outside hitter Brooke Moravitz was named to the Heart O’ North all-Conference volleyball second team following the 2020 season.
Sophomore middle hitter Khalia Evans and junior setter Bri Klubunde were honorable mentions for the Comets.
Cameron finished the season in eighth in the Heart O' North with a 3-6 record. The Comets were defeated in their Division 3 opening playoff game by Grantsburg to finish the year 3-7.
Cumberland had sophomore middle hitter Siri Hyatt on the first team and junior setter Amie West as an honorable mention.
Senior libero Megan Bartlett and junior outside hitter Macey Herman represented Barron on the second team.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser senior outside hitter Madeleine Schofield was a first team member, while junior middle hitter Greta Jorstad was on the second team and senior middle hitter Emma Sather was an honorable mention.
Ladysmith sophomore junior hitter Allison Clark (first team), senior outside hitter Abby Meltz (first team)and sophomore middle hitter Emerson Clark (honorable mention) were also recognized for their seasons.
HEART O’ NORTH ALL-CONFERENCE
First Team — Josie Kostner, Bloomer, Libero Sr.; Madeleine Schofield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Outside Hitter, Sr.; Siri Hyatt, Cumberland, Middle Hitter, So.; Allison Clark, Ladysmith, Middle Hitter, So.; Abbey Meltz, Ladysmith, Outside Hitter, Sr.; Allison Luoma, Northwestern, Middle Blocker, Sr.; Kylie Broten, St. Croix Falls, Middle, Jr.; Lucia Neuman, St. Croix Falls, Setter, Sr.
Second Team — Megan Bartlett, Barron, Libero, Sr.; Macery Herrman, Barron, Middle Hitter, Jr.; Bella Seibel, Bloomer, Outside Hitter, So.; Brooke Moravitz, Cameron, Libero/Outside Hitter, Jr.; Greta Jorstad, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Middle Hitter/Setter, Jr.; Brynn Erickson, Northwestern, Outside Hitter, Jr.; Olivia Miron, St. Croix Falls, Middle, Sr.
Honorable Mention — Megan Bischel, Bloomer, Middle Blocker, Sr.; Lexi Post, Bloomer, Outside Hitter, Jr.; Khalia Evans, Cameron, Middle Hitter, So.; Bri Klubunde, Cameron, Setter, Jr.; Emma Sather, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Middle Hitter, Sr.; Amie West, Cumberland, Setter, Jr.; Emerson Clark, Ladysmith, Middle Hitter, So.; Sydnei Larson, St. Croix Falls, Libero So.; Emily McCurdy, St. Croix Falls, Outside Hitter, Sr.
