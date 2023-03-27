At Saturday's All-American Invitational at UW-River Falls, the Rice Lake track and field teams had the boys and girls each earn a relay victory, while Eliana Sheplee won a pair of events.

Rice Lake girls team was runner-up, while the boys placed third. Sheplee won the 200- and 400-meter races, taking the 200 in 26.83 seconds and the 400 in 59.89 in winning by more than three seconds.

