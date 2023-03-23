By a wide margin the Rice Lake girls track and field team secured a win in its first indoor meet at the Blue Devil Invite held at UW-Stout on March 21.

The Warrior girls scored 81 points to top runner-up Prescott by 36.5 as Rice Lake had two wins by junior Eliana Sheplee along with victories by senior Isabelle Schmidt and freshman Adaline Sheplee.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments