Division 2 track and field regional at Rice Lake 5-22-23

After passing the baton Sophia Knauff cheers on Madilyn DeLawyer for the final leg of the 400-meter relay as the Warrior girls set a school record and won a regional title at Monday's Division 2 meet.

First place finishes and school record times in the girls 400- and 800-meter relays highlighted results for Rice Lake track and field as the Warriors hosted a Division 2 regional on Monday.

Both the Warrior boys and girls placed runner-up in the team standings. All four relays and 15 individual events advance to sectionals for the boys and three relays and 10 individual events move on for the girls. The Division 2 sectional meet is Thursday in Arcadia.

Adam Anderegg was the regional champion in the high jump.

