...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.
Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
After passing the baton Sophia Knauff cheers on Madilyn DeLawyer for the final leg of the 400-meter relay as the Warrior girls set a school record and won a regional title at Monday's Division 2 meet.
First place finishes and school record times in the girls 400- and 800-meter relays highlighted results for Rice Lake track and field as the Warriors hosted a Division 2 regional on Monday.
Both the Warrior boys and girls placed runner-up in the team standings. All four relays and 15 individual events advance to sectionals for the boys and three relays and 10 individual events move on for the girls. The Division 2 sectional meet is Thursday in Arcadia.
